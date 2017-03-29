There's a northwestern part of Pakistan that's not really a part of Pakistan.

It's called FATA – and earlier this month, the government decided to go ahead with reforms that would enable the citizens in the region to enjoy the same rights as in the rest of the country.

The region spans approximately 27,220 square kilometres, sits astride Afghanistan and is home to a population of approximately 3.3 million people. Many are Pashto-speaking Pakhtun tribes and sub-clans.

High rates of poverty and unemployment make FATA one of the poorest and most underdeveloped regions in the country. It also has one of the lowest female literacy rates in the world.

It has often been described as a "lawless region" or a "hotbed of militants."

What's the backstory?

During the Indian sub-continent's colonial rule era, the seven tribal areas (or agencies) were created by the British to serve as a buffer between Afghanistan and settled areas of what was then northwestern India.

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border, also known as the Durand Line, has long been porous – and disputed by Afghanistan.

Afghanistan refuses to recognise the border, which was demarcated in 1893, under an agreement between the then-emir of Afghanistan and a British colonial civil servant. The 2,500 km (1,500 mile) border cuts through Pakhtun areas on both sides and Pakistan's Balochistan province in the south.

​The proposals include either granting FATA the status of a separate province or merging the region into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Soon after Pakistan's independence from Britain in 1947, various tribes in the region entered into an agreement with the government of Pakistan, pledging allegiance to the newly created state.

Several other instruments of agreement were subsequently signed to solidify the arrangement. The tribal areas were granted a special administrative status in 1948.

How is the region run now?

FATA is considered Pakistani territory under the country's constitution.

The region is directly governed by the federal government – under the British-made Frontier Crime Regulation (FCR) of 1901 still apply. Some minor amendments have been made to the archaic law over the years.

Although it is represented in the National Assembly and Senate, the laws made by the parliament do not apply to the region unless specified by the president.

Each tribal agency is administered, including provision of services and development projects, by an appointed Political Agent (PA), a leftover term for a British colonial representative, and a number of his assistants and subordinates.

Are people in favour of change?

Most political parties are in favour of merging FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Others want to "mainstream" the region, with restrictive integration into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Many also want to replace the outdated law with the rewaj, or traditional, system.

The rewaj would allow for the election of representatives in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly. Further details of the proposed rewaj system are not clear.

The proposed reforms would also allow for holding party-based local bodies' elections.