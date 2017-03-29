British Prime Minister Theresa May signed a letter on Tuesday to European Council President Donald Tusk notifying the European Union of the United Kingdom's intention to leave the bloc.

The British ambassador to the European Union Tim Barrow arrived at the bloc's headquarters on Wednesday ahead of the formal handover of the historic letter signed by May.

Barrow will first take part in a scheduled meeting with ambassadors from 27 EU nations before his meeting with Tusk.

May will on Wednesday afternoon notify the UK parliament about the letter that marks the beginning of its formal Brexit divorce.

May also met with cabinet members on Wednesday.

After the meeting, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson — who campaigned for the country to leave the EU in last year's referendum — said that it was a "great day".

But, the economic implications of Brexit remain unknown.

While some believe it will be a great economic opportunity for the UK, others believe the kingdom is committing economic suicide.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood spoke to Professor Thomas Sampson of the London School of Economics on how economical aspects of Brexit will impact the kingdom.

Downing Street releases extract of speech

The UK – which joined the European bloc in 1973 – voted to leave the EU in June 2016 in a divisive referendum with 51.9 percent of Britons voting for ‘leave' against 48.1 percent for ‘stay'.