Somali refugees recount deadly attack off Yemen coast
More than 40 Somali refugees died when their vessel travelling to Sudan through the Red Sea came under fire from an Apache helicopter.
By Staff Reporter
March 29, 2017

Somali refugees have given a harrowing account of how their boat came under fire by an Apache helicopter off the coast of Yemen on March 17.

More than 40 Somali refugees were killed when their vessel travelling to Sudan through the Red Sea was attacked.

The incident is currently being investigated.

The Somali refugees tried to escape the ongoing fight in Yemen between the government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels.

Yemen, which is home to more than 250,000 Somali refugees, plunged into a conflict in September 2014, when Houthi rebels overran its capital Sanaa in a bid to overthrow the government of Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

TRT World's Natalie Poyhonen reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
