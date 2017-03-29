Turkey expressed concerns on Wednesday over the decision of an Iraqi provincial assembly to raise the Kurdish flag alongside the Iraqi national flag at public buildings.

On Tuesday, 26 Kurdish members of Kirkuk's provincial assembly voted in favour of raising the Kurdish flag alongside Iraq's national flag at the city's public buildings and institutions.

"We don't approve of this voting held by the regional administration," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with state-broadcaster TRT Haber.

Such a step will not help Iraq's future, stability and security at a time when Iraq is fighting against Daesh. We don't support this step and we want everyone to act responsibly.

TRT World spoke to Owen Holdaway who has more from Erbil.