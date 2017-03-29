WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey ends Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria
The military action was launched in August 2016 to clear the Turkey-Syria border from Daesh and US-backed YPG, which Turkey considers to be the Syrian affiliate of the terror outfit.
Turkey ends Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria
Since the onset of the unprecedented operation, Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters captured several towns, including Jarabulus, Al Rai, Dabiq and Al Bab, from militants. August 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 29, 2017

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday that the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield has come to an end.

The military operation was launched in August 2016 to eliminate the presence of Daesh in northern Syria, near the border of Turkey. Turkey sent ground troops, tanks and warplanes to support Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels, push Daesh away from its border, and stop the advance of YPG, a Syrian opposition group which is supported by the US but is considered by Turkey to be affiliated with the PKK, a designated terror outfit.

"If something threatening our security happens in the future, regarding Daesh or something else, then there will be a new operation," Yildirim said in an interview with private Turkish broadcaster NTV. "Operation Euphrates Shield has ended, and any other future operations will be named differently."

Operation Euphrates Shield removed Daesh from the border town of Jarablus on the Euphrates River and secured a roughly 100-kilometre (60-mile) stretch of the border. The operation then moved south to Al Bab, previously a Daesh stronghold where, Yildirim said, "everything is under control."

RECOMMENDED

Turkish troops are still stationed in the secured regions and along the border. The number of Turkish troops involved in Operation Euphrates Shield has not been disclosed.

"Operation Euphrates Shield aimed at ensuring our country's border security and thwarting the Daesh terror group's threat and attacks targeting our country ... has been concluded successfully," the National Security Council (MGK) said in a statement after a meeting in Ankara at Erdogan's presidential palace.

TRT World's Abubakr Al Shamahi has more from Gaziantep, near the Turkish-Syrian border.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out