A sense of panic has reigned over Athens since the EU-Turkey refugee deal was launched during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Turkey in March 2016.

"The European Union deal has definitely created anxiety in Greece," NATO Fellow and Risk Expert at Other Solutions Consulting, Konstantinos Efthymiou told TRT World.

The EU sponsored deal aimed to halt illegal refugee flows into Europe, facilitate EU visas for Turkish citizens and provide additional funding for Turkey to cope with the crisis. The terms of the deal are constantly wrangled over in public. But how are the parties – Turkey, the EU, and Greece, coming to terms with it?

How is Greece coping with the refugee crisis?

Turkey and Greece have long been rivals in the Mediterranean. Today, it is not a turbulent history that is at issue, but a refugee crisis that has escalated tensions between the two neighbours.

The Greek perspective on the issue is one dominated by the idea of EU negligence – and Turkish realpolitik. The 2009 debt crisis also continues to suffocate the country.

Greece's camps are at a breaking point. Overcrowding, inadequate facilities and staffing problems are rife in Greece's refugee hotspots and across Europe's southern front.

"The international community is overwhelmed and divided. According to reports from the UNHCR, Greece took 169,000 refugees whilst Italy took in more than 159,000," said Gesu Antonio Baez, advisor to the Board of Global Vision Institute, a development network.

"Greece is in serious trouble as it has surpassed its own capacity. Lesvos for example has a capacity to take 4,145 refugees and it has around 5,756 currently," Baez continued. "Chios [a Greek island] is even worse, having a capacity and 1,427, instead it now has 3,465 people on the island.

"Greece and Italy have serious financial burdens. They are taking much more than they can handle – and will not be able to withstand such pressure for long."

For Syrians the prospect of employment and reuniting with their families induces many to risk their lives and travel to Greek shores. But after prayers and relief, many are shocked at the conditions they find themselves in. "We reached at 2 o'clock at night in Greece. We had to walk for at least three hours, and we slept on the street. The police woke us up in a very bad way, then they put us in a line and treated us like slaves. No basic necessities were afforded to us, even helpless children weren't being treated," said Rifaat Zuraiq, a Syrian refugee who entered Europe through Greece and is currently in Germany. (AFP/Archive)

Why is Greece worried about the EU deal?

Greek authorities are perplexed that the EU appears to have washed its hands of refugees, having placed responsibility for the crisis on Athens' shoulders.

"A lot has happened with the migrants and with militants crossing into Europe, Greece has been held responsible for such breaches," Efthymiou said.

As the influx of refugees from Turkey continues, there are mounting security concerns in Europe as Greece is unable to efficiently mitigate this issue.

"The Greek opposition and government have a consensus on this matter as such accusations are completely unfair. How can a country that is under economic crisis be expected to maintain such high level of security and monitoring across its southern border, particularly with such a large influx of refugees?"

That's a question striking at the heart of the Greek position in what seems to be a divided European Union.

"A lot of Greeks find it unfair for the EU to give money to Turkey rather than giving it to us to uphold our responsibility. That is crazy."

Greece is the biggest recipient of EU Home Affairs funding, having received $1.06 billion in the past two years, according to EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos; while Turkey, under the EU refugee deal, has been promised a 6.8 billion aid package to help accommodate millions of refugees in its borders.

"It is widely believed among Greece's security circles that Turkey is using the refugee crisis as a ticking bomb waiting to be activated when the circumstances suit Turkey and only Turkey," he said. "A bargaining chip, if you will, for Ankara to get its way with European Union."

Turkey: Refugees Are Not Political Leverage

Their neighbours have also undergone a transformation because of the crisis. Turkey is home to more than 3 million refugees – but sees the crisis in a different light.

"The number of refugees coming into Europe was very high, and everyday hundreds of people would arrive on Greek shores.

"But after the EU-Turkey deal, the number has decreased drastically – even though it has not been reduced completely" the humanitarian diplomacy coordinator for IHH, Izzet Sahin told TRT World.