WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brexit heartland looks to a post-Brexit future
UK's Peterborough city was very pro-Brexit in last year's vote to leave the EU. Now that it's time to leave, there is concern, but confidence about the future.
Brexit heartland looks to a post-Brexit future
Most people in Peterborough believe they made the right decision in the June 2016 referendum. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2017

A day after the UK formally notified the EU about its historic break from the European bloc, locals in the city of Peterborough, north of London, say the move could inflict short term sacrifices, but will be beneficial to the long term interests of the UK.

In Peterborough - also known as the Brexit heartland - 61 percent of the electorate voted to leave the EU, making it one the most pro-Brexit cities in the UK.

Home to one of the largest Polish communities in the country, more than 30,000 migrants have settled in the city since 1999.

There are economic concerns over possible repercussions on supply chain both in terms of the raw materials and the workers coming from outside.

RECOMMENDED

While none in Peterborough can know if Brexit will ultimately be a success or a failure, few think they have made the wrong decision during the referendum vote of June 2016.

TRT World'sSarah Morice went to Peterborough to gauge the mood of the city.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution