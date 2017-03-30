WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korean court approves arrest of former president Park
Park Geun-hye could face more than 10 years in jail if convicted of receiving bribes from bosses of big conglomerates in return for favours.
South Korean court approves arrest of former president Park
Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye arrives for questioning on her arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. Thursday, March 30, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2017

A South Korean court on Friday approved a warrant to arrest ousted president Park Geun-hye on accusations of bribery and abuse of power.

Park, who is the country's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office, can be held in a cell for up to 20 days while she is investigated over allegations. She is accused of colluding with a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure big businesses to contribute to now-defunct foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.

A judge at the Seoul Central District Court said that "the cause and the need for the warrant are recognised as the main charges against her have been verified and as evidence could be destroyed."

Park gave about eight hours of testimony at the same court on Thursday and was held at the prosecutors' office next door while the judge studied the evidence and arguments to decide on whether to issue the arrest warrant.

On Thursday, Park, 65, arrived expressionless at the court where she strongly pleaded her case that she should not be arrested or held while prosecutors investigate the scandal.

RECOMMENDED

Park argues she does not pose a flight risk and will not try to tamper with evidence.

She and Choi have both denied any wrongdoing.

TRT World spoke with Bruce Harrison is covering the developments from Seoul, South Korea.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution