South Africa's President Jacob Zuma sacked five ministers and 10 deputy ministers late on Thursday in a major cabinet reshuffle following days of speculation that had jolted the country's markets and currency.

The most high profile scalp was that of Pravin Gordhan, who was sacked as finance minister.

The impact of the reshuffle on markets was immediate. The rand dropped as much as 2.4 percent in a fifth straight session of losses before regaining some ground against the dollar. It is poised for a weekly loss of nearly 8 percent — its worst week in 15 months.

Local bonds were hit hard, with yields in the benchmark flirting with the 9 percent mark while Eurobond yields soared across the curve.

The sacking of Gordhan, seen as a steady and reliable hand in policymaking by investors, came as part of a wider cabinet reshuffle, the latest chapter exposing deepening rifts and divisions within the government of Africa's most industrialised economy.

Zuma shrugged off pressure from within his own party, the opposition as well as the business circles to keep Gordhan as finance minister.

Gordhan has been replaced with Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Zuma had also appointed lawmaker Sfiso Buthelezi as deputy finance minister replacing Mcebisi Jonas.

The sacked ministers are: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Peterson, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters, Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, and Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Other changes in the cabinet affect ministries such as energy, police, tourism, and others.

Zuma brought in new faces and shuffled some ministers.

Speculation over cabinet changes began when Zuma called a meeting of the ruling African National Congress' top officials on Thursday evening.

"I have directed the new ministers and deputy ministers to work tirelessly with their colleagues to bring about radical socioeconomic transformation and to ensure that the promise of a better life for the poor and the working class becomes a reality," Zuma said.

South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday.

Protests against move

South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised the cabinet purge and said the sacking of Pravin Gordhan was "unacceptable."

"I have made my views known (to Zuma) and there are quite a number of other colleagues and comrades who are unhappy about this situation," Ramaphosa told reporters.

Opposition parties have called upon the people of South Africa to stage peaceful protests across the country against the move.