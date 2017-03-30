Mobs have repeatedly attacked Africans in a New Delhi suburb in recent days after rumours that a local boy had been kidnapped by Nigerians.

The surge in violence began over the weekend when a teenage boy disappeared in Greater Noida, outside New Delhi, and angry relatives claimed he'd been killed by Nigerians.

A group of people began searching the area for Africans, with some accusing kidnappers of eating the boy.

The boy returned home Saturday morning but died later that day of an apparent drug overdose.

Police arrested five Nigerian men but let them go within hours, citing lack of evidence.

Since then, Africans have been attacked on the roads and in a shopping mall, and been assaulted after being dragged out of cabs.

A video posted by the Association of African Students in India on its Facebook page shows a crowd beating an African man in a shopping mall.

In the latest attack on Wednesday, a Kenyan woman was pulled out of a taxi and repeatedly slapped and kicked by unknown assailants as she returned to her home in Greater Noida, police said.

The 25-year-old student suffered bruising from the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The African Students' Association has asked Africans across the capital to remain alert and warned those living in Greater Noida from stepping out at all.