A native American tribe living on both sides of the US-Mexican border fears the building of a wall as planned by US President Donald Trump will divide its community.

Members of Tohono O'odham tribe represent a nation indigenous to the land thousands of years before the modern states of America and Mexico were drawn on the map during the 19th century.

Most of the tribe live on the US side of the border in the town of Sells, Arizona, with a few hundred living across the border in Mexico.

The new US administration thinks that a wall along a Mexican border will stop illegal immigrants from entering the country.