The top Democrat on the US Senate Intelligence Committee accused Russia on Thursday of mounting a campaign of "propaganda on steroids" seeking to influence the presidential election which resulted in Donald Trump winning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday dismissed what he called "endless and groundless" accusations of his country meddling in the US election. Putin said the accusations were part of a US domestic political struggle.

"I will not prejudge the outcome of our investigation," Senator Mark Warner told the committee hearing. "We are seeking to determine if there is an actual fire, but so far there is a great, great deal of smoke."

TRT World has more from the hearing.

Influencing an election?

The lawmakers warned of the seriousness of Russian efforts. Experts at the hearing detailed what they described as the dissemination of disinformation and cyber attacks on both Democrat and Republican political operatives.

The senators also called attention to possible Russian attempts to influence upcoming elections in France and Germany.