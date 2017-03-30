Up to eight suspected militants have blown themselves up with a grenade north of the Bangladeshi capital rather than surrender, police said on Thursday.

Police urged the militants, in their hideout in Nasirpur, northeast of the capital Dhaka, to give themselves up on Wednesday, but instead they detonated the grenade.

"Up to eight militants, including a female, were killed," Monirul Islam, the chief of police counter-terrorism and transnational crime, told reporters.

On Monday, Bangladesh army commandos killed four suspected militants in the northeastern city of Sylhet during a raid on a building where they were holed up.