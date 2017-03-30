TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Izmir looking to vote 'no' in Turkey's referendum
Most citizens in Turkey's third largest city Izmir, a CHP stronghold, are expected to vote 'no' in the April 16 referendum on constitutional change. Among those leaning to 'yes' are minority Roma.
Izmir looking to vote 'no' in Turkey's referendum
Banners for the 'yes' (L) and 'no' (R) campaigns hang on buildings across Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2017

The Aegean coastal city of Izmir is a traditional bastion of Turkey's main opposition People's Republican Party (CHP).

Most of its citizens are expected to vote 'no' in the upcoming referendum on changing from a parliamentary to a presidential system of government.

"I am not happy with what is happening nowadays. I am anxious about the future. And this upcoming referendum gives me more anxiety. Changing the system from a parliamentarian one might cause problems, such as one-man-rule or division into states," said Izmir resident, Muhtar Sedat Golge.

But there are 'yes' supporters, and among them are minority Roma people in Turkey's third largest city.

RECOMMENDED

"Since the Republic was founded in 1923, Roma people have never been mentioned, always been ignored. Ataturk said 'Sovereignty unconditionally belongs to the people.' Erdogan is the only leader who proved this not with words but with deeds," said Izmir musician, Ahmet Batirli.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa went to Izmir to gauge the political mood ahead of the vote.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution