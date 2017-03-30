Turkey's President RecepTayyip Erdogan on Thursday called for supporting "right and legitimate" actors in the fight against Daesh, during a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Turkey has been incensed by US support for the YPG, which Ankara sees as a hostile force, in the fight against Daesh in northern Syria.

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, which is a Syrian affiliate of the PKK. The PKK is designated by Turkey, the EU and US as a terrorist organisation. But Washington regards them as a key force in the fight against Daesh.

Tillerson was in Ankara for discussion with the Turkish president and other senior Turkish leaders for talks on a range of issues that included the regional struggle against terror, Turkey-US relations and Ankara's request for the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding last year's failed coup.

TRT World's political correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more.

Operation Raqqa minus YPG

Erdogan told Tillerson that Turkey is willing to cooperate in the operation to liberate Raqqa provided the YPG is not involved.

Raqqa is the defacto capital of Daesh in Syria and is seen as the terror group's stronghold in the country.

The US secretary of state arrived in Ankara on Thursday, where he also met Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He is the most senior American official to visit Turkey since the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January.

Yildirim and Tillerson spoke about ongoing efforts to clear Daesh from Syria and Iraq during their meeting.

Yildirim said that the US had not yet informed Turkey of its decision on the Raqqa campaign.

"The developments give an impression that the Trump administration is following the path of the past administration," he said, referring to the same tensions of the Barack Obama years over the YPG militia's role.

Speaking during a joint press conference on Thursday afternoon, Cavusoglu said that Turkey-US relations suffered under the previous US administration and that the "US support for YPG is a significant risk."

"It's not appropriate to cooperate with a terror organisation. Now we are expecting better cooperation from the US."

Cavusoglu said that the other "dubious policy" followed by the previous US administration was blocking the extradition of Gulen.