Turkey has ended Operation Euphrates Shield along its border with Syria, but Prime Minister Binali Yildirim suggested on Wednesday there might be more cross-border campaigns to come.

Turkey launched the military operation in Syria last August by sending in troops, tanks and warplanes to help the Free Syrian Army (FSA) push Daesh away from its border and stop the advance of the PKK-affiliated YPG.

"Operation Euphrates Shield has been successful and is finished. Any operation following this one will have a different name," Yildirim said on Wednesday.

Under Euphrates Shield, Turkey took the border town of Jarablus on the Euphrates River and cleared Daesh from a roughly 100 km stretch of the border.

It then moved to liberate Al Bab from Daesh in the south, where Yildirim said, "everything is under control."

It also stopped a possible advance from the PKK-affiliated YPG.

Turkey, the EU and the US consider the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Almost 70 Turkish soldiers were killed, along with hundreds of Syrian rebels in the fight against Daesh.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi explains the details of the completed operation.