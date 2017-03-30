BIZTECH
Samsung hopes to make comeback with Galaxy S8 launch
The South Korean tech giant's new smartphone is the first since it was forced to recall the Note 7 last year because of exploding batteries.
Samsung's mobile chief D.J. Koh says it has been a challenging year for the tech company that has learned from its past mistakes. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2017

Samsung Electronics unveiled its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone as it battles to regain the market leadership it lost to Apple after the embarrassing withdrawal of the Note 7.

Boasting some of the largest wrap-around screens ever made, the long-awaited S8 is the South Korean technology firm's first new premium phone since its September recall of all Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.

The Note 7 was taken off the market after customers complained that phone batteries were catching fire. That recall cost the company nearly $5.3 billion.

Samsung halted their sales in 10 markets, and the phones were banned from aircraft in the United States, denting a revival of the firm's mobile business.

Two versions of the Galaxy S8 were launched at a media event in New York on Wednesday, with 6.2-inch (15.75 cm) and 5.8-inch curved screens. They will go on sale on April 21.

"We must be bold enough to step into the unknown and humble enough to learn from our mistakes," DJ Koh, the company's mobile chief, said at the event after acknowledging that it had been a challenging year for Samsung.

The smaller S8 will be sold for around $700 while the larger phone will sell for $840 and $850.

The S8 features Samsung's new artificial intelligence service, Bixby, with functions including a voice-commanded assistant system similar to Apple's Siri.

There is also a new facial recognition application that lets users unlock their phones by looking at them.

Samsung is hoping the design update and the new features, focused on making life easier for consumers, will be enough to revive sales.

Apple is expected to introduce major changes to its iPhones, including the very curved screens that have become staples of the Galaxy brand.

The S8 is also crucial for Samsung's image as a maker of reliable mobile devices.

The self-combusting Galaxy Note 7 had to be scrapped in October just two months after their launch, and the recall was particularly damaging, investors and analysts say.

"The Galaxy S8 is the most important phone for Samsung in a decade and every aspect will be under the microscope following the Note 7 recall," said Ben Wood, a veteran smartphone industry analyst with UK-based CCS Insight.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
