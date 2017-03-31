WORLD
Zuma's cabinet reshuffle draws severe criticism
While the South African president says he took the step to thwart efforts of ministers trying to undermine his government, others point out he has conveniently removed those who were a hurdle to his business dealings.
Demonstrators protest against South African President Jacob Zuma's firing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, outside Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, March 31, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 31, 2017

South African President Jacob Zuma has come under pressure from the opposition and his own allies after he reshuffled the cabinet, removing and sacking ten ministers.

Zuma says he has made the decision "in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness," and accuses his ministers of seeking to undermine his government.

But many people are pointing out that Zuma's claim doesn't add up since he has sacked the respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan while keeping Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini who faces corruption charges.

Gordhan's removal has drawn widespread condemnation as he stopped businessmen connected to Zuma from getting lucrative government contracts.

With the reshuffle, Zuma has ensured that there aren't many people left in the government to oppose him.

TRT World 's Ben Said has more on this story.

SOURCE:TRT World
