Turkish expatriates in Australia have begun casting ballots on Friday to decide whether Turkey's constitution should be changed from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

There are an estimated 200,000 Turks in Australia – with most of them based in Melbourne's northern suburbs – and almost 45,000 have registered to vote.

They will have until April 9 to cast their votes for the referendum.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan argues the proposed strengthening of the presidency in the April 16 referendum will avert instability associated with coalition governments, at a time when Turkey is facing terrorist threats.

Critics say it will concentrate too much power in the president's hands.