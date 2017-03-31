South Korea's Park Geun-hye, who was removed from office as president earlier this month after Parliament impeached her in December 2016, was arrested and put behind bars in the Seoul Detention Centre on Friday.

Park was charged with bribery in a corruption scandal that has also landed the head of the Samsung Group, Jay Y Lee, in detention and on trial.

The Seoul Central District Court approved the prosecutors' request for an arrest warrant for Park early on Friday after she gave about eight hours of testimony.

In a dramatic fall from power, Park, 65, was stripped of the presidency on March 10, to became South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office.

She is accused of colluding with a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure big businesses to contribute funds to foundations that backed her policy initiatives.

Choi is already in custody and on trial. Both Park and Choi deny any wrongdoing.