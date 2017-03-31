Where's this coming from?

The decision to axe the this minister has been in the pipeline for weeks.

When Zuma recalled Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas from an investor roadshow in the UK this week, the rumour mill went into overdrive.

Senior officials from the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), had just met with Zuma to persuade him not to fire Gordhan. The veteran anti-apartheid activist had served as finance minister three times.

Zuma and Gordhan were at loggerheads for a year over the National Treasury's efforts to root out cronyism in state owned companies.

Gordhan has also challenged the growing influence of the Guptas, powerful and wealthy Indian immigrants who are close to Zuma and who use this link to seek lucrative government contracts. It was also suggested that the family meddled in government appointments and policy.

Gordhan is internationally respected and was re-appointed two years ago after Zuma fired former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. Little known Des van Rooyen, who had no financial experience, replaced him.

The markets tumbled as a result, and van Rooyen's appointment – that only lasted a weekend – cost South Africa 169 billion rand.

Firing a finance minister hurts the economy. But why make the same mistake twice?

Zuma's decision to replace Gordhan and his deputy with Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Sfiso Buthelezi might give him greater control over the National Treasury. The office administers the government's finances and approves state contracts.

Gigaba comes from Zuma's home province, KwaZulu-Natal, and is a political ally. He has served in the cabinet before as Public Enterprises and Home Affairs ministers – but he lacks financial experience.

"This is primarily about taking on the Treasury, particularly Minister Gordhan and Deputy Minister Jonas," BNP Paribas political analyst Nic Borain said.

It's also about "the placement of loyalist, Gupta allies, Malusi Gigaba and Sifiso Buthelezi, both significantly market-negative candidates".

The effects of Nene's dismissal are still fresh in the minds of many South Africans. In 2015, South Africa lost 500 bln rand. State pension investments were hit hard, losing 100 bln rand.

When markets opened on Friday, shares in the banking sector, which is the most advanced on the African continent, declined five percent and bond yields made sharp advances.

The currency, the rand, fell five percent – and is set for its biggest weekly drop since 2015, when Zuma fired Nene.

So what? Presidents reshuffle their cabinets all the time.

Investors have come to trust Gordhan. He is seen as highly competent, having reigned-in spending, tackled corruption, and reduced the budget deficit.

The appointment of an inexperienced replacement could rattle investors.

Gordhan has managed to prevent a downgrade, but the cabinet decision will leave South Africa's credit rating vulnerable.

Moody's Investor Service, which rates South Africa's debt at two levels above junk, and with a negative outlook, will publish a review of Pretoria's creditworthiness in April. S&P; Global Ratings and Fitch have kept their assessments at the lowest grade since last year.

"We expect the current explosion of political turmoil and its resulting economic and fiscal uncertainties to catalyse sovereign rating downgrades," Phoenix Kalen, Societe General SA director of emerging market strategy, told Bloomberg.

What does this mean for South Africa?

It's likely to deepen political and economic instability.