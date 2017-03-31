The war to take back Daesh-controlled parts of Iraq has entered what could be its most decisive – and destructive phase. A handful of holdouts are making their last stand in Mosul, as the battle has evolved into an intense, close-quarters battle.

"This is the most significant urban combat to take place since World War II," US Central Command's General Stephen Townsend said this week. "It is tough and brutal."

Recent fighting has centred on the Al Nuri mosque in Mosul's Old City – the place from where Daesh's leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi declared his caliphate nearly three years ago and began sweeping up territory across Iraq and Syria.

But the operation to recapture Mosul is taking much longer than officials expected when the offensive began last October.

Why is recapturing Mosul so difficult?

With Iraqi and coalition forces having already retaken Mosul's western bank, the fighting has now moved into the densely-populated city centre on the eastern side of the Tigris River, which Daesh still controls.

Now long past the stage where they could rely on long-range artillery and their superior air power, the Iraqi Army and US-coalition partners are now moving forward block by block, clearing the city of militants house by house.

It has proven to be a bitter struggle. With every street that is reclaimed, a wave of civilians flees from their homes, often under a hail of bullets exchanged between Daesh and the front line of Iraqi soldiers. But the UN estimates that up to 750,000 residents could still be trapped in the city.

Fleeing residents say they have been used as human shields by militants who shelter in their homes. Iraqi generals say Daesh is using civilians as part of a deliberate strategy to slow the Iraqi Army's advance by penning the hostage close to the front lines.

So far, it's led to disastrous consequences.

An air strike on March 17 flattened an entire block in central Mosul's Jadida district – but it didn't hit its target. When the wreckage was cleared, the bodies of over 200 civilians were discovered.

Survivors of the strike said an apartment complex was destroyed with many of their family members still inside. Though there may have been some Daesh fighters there, the majority killed were civilians being held as hostages.

More than a week later, bodies were still being pulled from the rubble.

The Iraqi government has laid blame for the butchery in March on the Americans forces, who have stepped up air strikes in support of Iraqi ground forces in recent months.