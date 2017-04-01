BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Australia increases security checks on passengers from Middle East
The security measures are similar to what the US and UK recently introduced, but does not bar passengers from taking electronic devices on board.
Australia increases security checks on passengers from Middle East
Random screening of passengers means longer waits for mostly Muslim passengers at Australian airports. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2017

Australia will conduct additional security checks on passengers flying directly from Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East to prevent security threats.

The increased security measures will affect passengers flying direct to Australia from Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The new rules follow similar measures introduced by Britain and the United States, but do not include the same bans on electronic devices in the cabins of passenger flights.

"In response to national security advice, the Federal Government has made precautionary changes and instructed airlines to implement new protocols from next week," Australian Transport Minister Darren Chester said in a statement on Friday.

RECOMMENDED

"Explosive detection screening will be conducted for randomly selected passengers and their baggage. Checks may also include targeted screening of electronic devices."

Affected airlines are Qantas and Gulf carriers Etihad, Emirates and Qatar Airways.

The extra security checks on passengers from the Middle East is reminiscent of the unnecessary delays and humiliation Muslims faced at airports in the US and Europe after the 9/11 attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution