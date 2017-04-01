Protesters stormed and set fire to Paraguay's Congress building on Friday after the Senate secretly voted for a constitutional amendment that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

The country's constitution has prohibited re-election since it was passed in 1992 after a brutal dictatorship fell in 1989.

"A coup has been carried out. We will resist, and we invite the people to resist with us," said Senator Desiree Masi from the opposition Progressive Democratic Party.

Firefighters managed to control the flames after protesters left the Congress building late on Friday night. But protests and riots continued in other parts of the capital, Asuncion, and elsewhere in the country well into the night.

Television images showed protesters breaking windows of the Congress building and clashing with police, burning tyres and removing parts of fences around the building.

Police in riot gear fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

Cartes called for calm and a rejection of violence in a statement.

"Democracy is not conquered or defended with violence and you can be sure this government will continue to put its best effort into maintaining order in the republic," he said.