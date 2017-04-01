WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN slams Israel over approval of new settlement in West Bank
The Emek Shilo settlement is intended for settlers evicted from Amona, a West Bank outpost razed in February on Israeli court orders because it was illegally built on private Palestinian land.
UN slams Israel over approval of new settlement in West Bank
Illegal construction of houses in Emek Shilo in the occupied West Bank between Ramallah and Nablus, March 31, 2007. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2017

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lambasted Israel's decision to build a new settlement on private Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

The UN chief's spokesperson said that Guterres expressed "disappointment and alarm" after Israel's security cabinet on Thursday approved the building of the first new settlement in the occupied West Bank in two decades.

The new settlement in Emek Shilo is intended for settlers evicted from Amona, a West Bank outpost razed in February on Israeli court orders because it was illegally built on private Palestinian land.

The US appeared more accommodating to Israel's plans for the new settlement, as the White House refrained from criticising the approval.

The US administration, however, warned that further expansion could undermine peace efforts.

RECOMMENDED

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the new settlement threatens "to further undermine prospects for a viable two-state solution."

Palestinians want the West Bank and East Jerusalem for their own state, along with the Gaza Strip.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution in December that demanded a halt to settlement building, after the Obama administration abstained from the vote instead of vetoing the move.

TRT World 's Nick Davies Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution