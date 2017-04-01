Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Friday to protest pension and labour law reforms backed by President Michel Temer's conservative government.

Condemning the reforms, the protesters demanded Temer step down.

Union members, students, teachers and leftist groups gathered in central Sao Paulo to demonstrate, as similar protests took place nationwide in cities including Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, and Belo Horizonte.

The demonstrators described Friday's protests as a "warm-up" for a large-scale protest set for April 28.

Temer took over last year after the impeachment of leftist president Dilma Rousseff, who was found guilty of moving funds between government budgets.