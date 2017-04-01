Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court on Saturday revoked its controversial annulment of the opposition-led Congress amid international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Unprecedented pressure from other Latin American nations and dissent within its own ranks appear to have been the catalyst for the judicial reversal.

''This controversy is over,'' Maduro said just after midnight to a specially convened state security committee that ordered the top court to reconsider.

The court duly erased the two controversial judgements during the morning, the government said, and its president, Maikel Moreno, later addressed the nation.

The court said that it was revoking a March 29 decision to take over legislative powers from the National Assembly, a move opponents had branded a "coup d'etat."

TRT World spoke to Juan Carlos Lamas in Venezuela's capital Caracas for the latest.

Hypocritical row-back?

While Maduro, 54, sought to cast developments as the achievement of a statesman resolving a power conflict beneath him, his foes said it was a hypocritical row-back by an unpopular government that overplayed its hand.

Having already shot down most congressional measures since the opposition won control in 2015, the pro-Maduro Supreme Court went further on Wednesday with a ruling it was taking over the legislature's functions because it was in ''contempt'' of the law.