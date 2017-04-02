Unpaid teachers demonstrated in Yemen's southern city of Taiz as the war-shattered country facing an economic collapse is unable to pay salaries to educators and other government employees.

Abdel Rahman al Moktary, the head of the Teacher's Union in Taiz, said educators are struggling to feed their families.

We have not been paid for seven months and everyone is suffering from the war, the siege, lack of electricity and other services.

Yemen's infrastructure and economy have been devastated by a war between the government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. The war has killed at least 10,000 people and displaced 3 million.