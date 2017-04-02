Ecuador votes on Sunday in a presidential runoff to turn the page on a decade under radical economist Rafael Correa.

The runoff pits the socialist president's designated heir, Lenin Moreno, against conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso.

The vote will decide whether the country will follow Latin America's recent shift to the right.

The election could also decide the fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been holed up at the country's London embassy since 2012.

Correa presided over an economic boom that has recently gone bust in the South American oil producer.

With voters torn between continuity and change, the race remains too close to call.

Lasso finished second in the first-round vote last month, with 28 percent to Moreno's 39 percent.

But polls give him a slight edge heading into the runoff, with between 52.1 percent and 57.6 percent of the vote.

The race is also a barometer of the political climate in Latin America, where more than a decade of leftist dominance has been waning.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

Leftist leaders