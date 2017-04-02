A third group of opposition fighters and their families have left the last militant bastion in Syria's western city of Homs under an agreement with the Syrian regime that began in March.

Around 2,000 people boarded buses on Saturday heading to Syria's northwestern Idlib city, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

Al Waer, an early centre of the 2011 uprising against regime leader Bashar al Assad, has been under siege by regime forces since 2013.

The weekend's evacuation was conducted under a Russia-backed deal reached between the Syrian opposition and the regime on March 13 to transfer opposition fighters to Idlib or to other opposition-held areas near Aleppo city.

Under the evacuation deal, at least 12,000 people will be transferred to Aleppo province; 6,200 to Idlib; and 2,400 to Homs.

US-backed rebels repel Daesh attack on Tabqa dam

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) repelled a counter-attack by Daesh holding out at the country's largest dam and in the nearby town of Tabqa, the SDF and activists said on Sunday.

The dam is a key strategic target in the military campaign to isolate and capture the Syrian city of Raqqa, 40 kilometres (25 miles) to the east and Daesh's de facto Syrian capital.

An SDF spokeswoman said Daesh was stepping up resistance as SDF forces got closer to encircling the town and the dam.

The SDF is dominated by the YPG, which Turkey considers a terrorist group. It began an assault to capture the dam and the nearby town almost two weeks ago after the coalition landed some of its fighters on the southern side of the Euphrates near Tabqa, leading to its capture of an air base.

Daesh and the Syrian regime say the hydroelectric dam is vulnerable to collapse after coalition strikes.

Regime officials say that would lead to catastrophic flooding in the cities and towns in the Euphrates valley downstream.