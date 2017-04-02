Twenty people were tortured and then murdered at a Pakistani Sufi shrine early on Sunday by men wielding batons and knives, police said.

Four women were among those killed at the Shrine of Mohammad Ali in Sargodha, a town in the central Punjab province, according to police.

Police said they had arrested three suspects including the shrine's custodian.

At least four people were also wounded.

"The 50-year-old shrine custodian Abdul Waheed has confessed that he killed these people because he feared that they had come to kill him," regional police chief Zulfiqar Hameed said.

"The suspect appears to be paranoid and psychotic, or it could be related to rivalry for the control of shrine," he said, adding that the investigation was continuing.

