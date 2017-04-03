Turkey will launch new military operations following the conclusion of Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"The first phase of the Operation Euphrates Shield ended after Syria's al-Bab was cleared of terrorists. Now we are preparing for new operations against terrorist groups in other regions," Erdogan said during an opening ceremony in the Black Sea province of Trabzon.

Launched in late August last year, and carried out by the support of Free Syrian Army fighters, the operation aimed to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate the terror threat along the Turkish border.

"The new operations will have different names. We have new surprises for all terror groups including the PKK/PYD, the Daesh and the FETO who are looking forward to the spring," Erdogan added.

The next months with God's permission will be spring for the Turkish nation and a black winter for the terrorists.

Threats not over