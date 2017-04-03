Air strikes by Syrian regime on a rebel-held region near Damascus killed at least 22 civilians on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The highest toll was in Douma, the largest town in the Eastern Ghouta region, where raids killed 16 civilians including at least one child and wounded 22, it said.

A witness at the town hospital said he saw many wounded people, their faces bloodied. All the facility's beds were occupied by men, women and children.

Five more civilians were killed in the town of Sabqa and one in the town of Harasta, both also in Eastern Ghouta, the Observatory said.

Devastating regime siege

The Eastern Ghouta region is adjacent to the capital's eastern neighbourhood of Jobar, which is divided between regime and rebel control.