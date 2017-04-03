Heraa Hashmi, a Muslim American teenager, was sick of stereotypes of Muslims being passive in the face of acts of violence carried out in the name of their religion.

Last November, the 19-year-old, who is a student of molecular biology at the University of Colorado Boulder, was so irritated that she shared a list on Twitter of every instance she could find of Muslims condemning attacks. Since then her tweet has been shared over 18,000 times and won international attention.

Hashmi speaks with TRT World about what she hoped to achieve, and how she feels about the place of Muslim women in US society.

What led you to compile a 712-page document of Muslims condemning stuff and post it on Twitter?

HERAA HASHMI: It all started from an argument that I had in class. This was a history class and we were discussing violence as it pertains to religion and, obviously, the topic of terrorism and Islam came up. There was a student who believed that Muslims were inherently not peaceful and that we supported terrorist attacks and we remained silent in those times, because we supported the terrorists. And I said that's not true, we are always speaking to our communities about how it's wrong. He didn't believe me, so I went home very frustrated.

And I noticed something. This is something that the media is constantly portraying; that Muslims are silent in the face of terrorist attacks. And so I went home and I compiled a list from academics and scholars and laypeople around the world to show that that's very untrue.

How did your classmate's comments make you feel?

HH: It made me feel frustrated, because as a Muslim in America I'm a minority, so when I go outside I represent more than myself. People look at me as an accurate representation of 1.6 billion people, and it can be a huge burden. And when there's someone who says they're Muslim and [they] commit a crime, I'm expected to apologise on their behalf instead of recognising that that is a lunatic, that is somebody who does not represent the majority. So it can be very frustrating at times, and this conversation did leave me feeling very down and depressed about the situation.

Why do you think some Americans have a negative perception of Muslims or Islam?

HH: I don't know… I think there could be a lot of factors. One is the lack of exposure and education, so you know, Muslims in America are less than one to two percent of the population. So many people have never met a Muslim, and many people have never been to a mosque, or visited a mosque. And definitely the media. I was reading [in] a study that around 80 percent… of Muslims in the media are portrayed in a negative manner, so... there is that factor where we're not normalised in the media. So there's this association between Muslims and something bad — for example, violence — and I think the only long-term solution to that would be education, and opening up dialogue between different communities.

What kind of response did your list receive? Was it what you expected?

HH: Definitely not what I expected. I was planning to just give the list to the student, but one of my friends was telling me "you know this would be a very good resource for the public." So when I put it out on Twitter, I did not expect the response that I got. And I got a lot of support from both within and outside the Muslim community. Of course there were some criticisms, and I do like to hear constructive criticism. Some were saying "you are pandering to people who are asking you to condemn," [but] my point is that their perception is very wrong, and also that it's unfair to hold Muslims to that standard. So I've been getting a lot of support, and it's been a wonderful experience.

Many Muslim intellectuals and activists have argued vocally that Muslims shouldn't have to apologise for acts committed by people who happen to share the same religion. Why did you choose to respond to your classmate's comment this way?

HH: This was around the time of the election... and I was of that opinion [that Muslims shouldn't need to justify other people's individual acts]. I argued with him [my classmate] that it was unfair to hold us to that standard, when no other community is held to the same standard, but at the same time, I know that this is a very real problem. There are TV show hosts, there are politicians that will argue this. And from a realistic standpoint, I thought the best way to argue with arguments like that is with data; [with] hard facts and evidence. And so I went that route instead, and I think it's good to have a public resource out there that's all in one area. And if you ever encounter something like that you can always direct them to muslimscondemn.com, because it's there; it's all in one place. It's easy to navigate, and it's very easily accessible.

Do you think you are really going to be able to change the minds of people, like your classmate, who hold Islamophobic views?