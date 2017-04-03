Facing a deepening economic and political crisis, Venezuela's Supreme Court on Saturday reversed its decision to seize control of the legislature after the move sparked mass protests inside the South American nation, and widespread condemnation from neighbours.

The ruling lasted less than a week.

Street protests rocked Venezuela's capital, Caracas, this weekend as tensions over an economic and political crisis have brought the country to the brink of collapse.

The Supreme Court's rulings last week effectively dissolved the opposition-majority legislature, overturned every law it had passed since taking office December 2015 in landslide elections, and revoked lawmakers' immunity from prosecution – spurring fears President Nicolas Maduro is getting ready to purge the opposition from the legislature.

Fourteen countries from North and South America, including the United States, called on Venezuela to "re-establish democracy" by holding early elections, or face expulsion from the Organization of American States (OAS), the regional political bloc.

"The latest actions taken by the authoritarian regime subvert the constitutional order in Venezuela and eliminate all semblance of democracy," OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro said on Sunday.

"We have to come out and defend democracy," said Sara Ramirez, 68, a building porter, waiting in line.

But others are sick of the political conflict.

"I don't support either side," said Yandry Diaz, 18, who works in a shoe shop. "What they want is to have us in the street, fighting and killing each other so that they can hold power."

"If it's not a coup then it looks very like one," said Eduardo Rodriguez, a 58-year-old mechanic. "It looks very ugly to me."

In 2016, Venezuela's inflation ballooned past a staggering rate of 400 percent. By 2018, inflation is projected to skyrocket to more than 4,000 percent.