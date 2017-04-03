At least 11 people were killed and dozens were injured on Monday after an explosion rocked the metro system in Russia's second largest city Saint Petersburg, authorities said.

Russia's Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying the blast was caused by a bomb filled with shrapnel.

President Vladimir Putin, who was himself in St. Petersburg for a meeting with Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko, said investigators were looking at all possible causes for the blast, including terrorism.

Ambulances and fire engines descended on the concrete-and-glass Sennaya Ploshchad metro station. A helicopter hovered overhead as crowds gathered.

Video showed injured people lying bleeding on a platform, some being treated by emergency services and fellow passengers. Others ran away from the platform amid clouds of smoke, some screaming or holding their hands to their faces.

A huge hole was blasted in the side of a carriage with metal wreckage strewn across the platform. Passengers were seen hammering at the windows of one closed carriage.

Russian anti-terrorism committee said one more bomb was found and deactivated at another St. Petersburg subway station.

It said it was probing an "act of terror" but added it would look into all other possible causes of the blast.

Health minister Veronika Skvortsova said the blast had killed seven people on the spot, with three more succumbed to their injuries later.

Thirty nine people were hospitalised, including a 15-year-old girl, Skvortsova said.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more details.

Scenes of confusion

The blast caused scenes of confusion, with traffic blocked on Moskovsky Prospect, a busy thoroughfare, and emergency vehicles rushing to the station.

"My mom was in the metro, I don't know what's happened to her, I can't get hold of her," one woman, Natalia, said outside the station as she was trying to make a phone call on her mobile.