President Donald Trump's son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner is in Iraq to meet with top Iraqi officials to discuss the fight against Daesh.

He arrived on Monday; the trip's timing is critical for Trump who slammed his predecessor's policies in the region and even accused Barack Obama of founding Daesh.

Trump said Obama "did not get it," and vowed to obliterate the terror group on the battlefield.

The visit also comes as Iraqi forces battle to retake Mosul from Daesh with support from US-led air strikes that have recently been criticised for causing civilian deaths in the city's west.

US Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the US military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said he invited Kushner and Tom Bossert, White House homeland security adviser, to accompany him so they could hear "first-hand and unfiltered" from military advisers about the situation on the ground and interact with US forces.

After arriving, Kushner, who has no previous experience in government, joined Dunford for meetings with the US ambassador to Baghdad and the senior American commander in Iraq, Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend.

Dunford's delegation also met Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al Abadi, whose office said their talks focused on the ongoing battle to retake the city of Mosul from Daesh and US-led coalition assistance, including aiding civilians displaced by the fighting.

Dunford and Kushner were also to meet Iraqi Defence Minister Irfan al Hayali, ministry spokesman Colonel Laith al Nuaimi said.

Trump, who campaigned on defeating Daesh, has yet to announce any dramatic shift in war strategy.