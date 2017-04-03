Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the US President Donald Trump revived on Monday the stalled relations between the two countries in their first face-to-face meeting in the White House.

Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama cut aid to Egypt for two years after Sisi overthrew the country's elected President Mohamed Mursi.

Egypt has long been one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East, receiving $1.3 billion in US military aid annually.

"I just want to let everybody know in case there was any doubt that we are very much behind President Sisi. He's done a fantastic job in a very difficult situation," Trump said in an Oval Office meeting with the Egyptian leader.

"We are very much behind Egypt and the people of Egypt."

Egyptian President also declared his deep appreciation for Trump's "unique" personality.

TRT World'sZeina Awad from Washington, DC has more details.

