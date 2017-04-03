Torrential rains have caused severe flooding and mudslides in the city of Mocoa, in south-west Colombia, killing 254 people and injuring hundreds. Many people have been reported missing.

The calamity struck in the early hours of Saturday when the rushing waters of the Mocoa River breached its banks, washing away roads, destroying houses and filling them with mud and debris.

Soon after declaring a national state of emergency, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos flew to Mocoa on Saturday to view the crisis. Santos said the death toll could rise. "We will do everything possible to help them. It breaks my heart," he said.

The relief efforts continued through the weekend. "Until we have the last person identified we are not going to stop," Santos said. More than 1,100 police officers were called in for rescue operations to help people in 17 affected neighbourhoods.

The town of Mocoa has been the worst hit. Power and water supply lines and hospitals have been destroyed. Several roads have also been washed away. Gabriel Umaña, a spokesman for the Colombian Red Cross, told CNN that 300 families have been displaced and more than two dozen homes have been flattened.