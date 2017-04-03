Donald Trump has fired the first shot.

North Korea will be at the centre of Trump's discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping when the two leaders meet on Thursday for the first time.

Xi is travelling to the US state of Florida where Trump will host him at his Mar-a-Lago resort for two days.

North Korea's actions have caused anxiety not just in Washington but also among its allies in Asia, such as Japan and South Korea.

Reclusive, communist North Korea is accused of building a nuclear arsenal and long-range missiles capable of hitting US cities.

Since taking office in January, Trump has promised to take a hard-line with North Korea. He has often said his policies would be tougher than his predecessors.

Trump has even said the US is prepared to take on North Korea on its own, even if China doesn't help.

With or without Beijing

In comments that were designed to put pressure on China, Trump said that the US might take unilateral action if diplomacy failed. The interview was published on Sunday.

"Totally," was Trump's response when asked if he could deal with North without China's help.

North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests between 2006 and 2016, two of them just last year.

Washington is concerned that the country could very soon acquire the ability to mount nuclear warheads on long-range missiles and US officials say North Korea could possibly become capable of hitting the US with such missiles by the end of Trump's four-year term.

Others, such as Siegfried Hecker, the former director of Los Alamos National Laboratory in the US, say it would take at least five years.

Trade as leverage

Trump has been persistent in his view that the US faces a disadvantage with its trading partners, especially when it comes to the largest – China.

He decries the huge trade surplus that China has built by exporting more goods to the US than it imports.

In 2016, US exports to China were only $116 billion while imports from China were $463 billion.

Trump says the US could increase the tax on Chinese imports, something that could tilt the trade balance in favour of the US and, in his view, give Washington an opportunity to arm-twist Beijing into taking a tougher line on North Korea.

"I think trade is the incentive. It is all about trade," Trump said in the interview when asked how he could convince China to listen to US demands.