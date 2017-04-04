A Kyrgyz-born Russian is suspected of being behind a suicide blast that killed 14 people and injured dozens of others on board a metro train in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Monday.

A spokesman for Kyrgyzstan's security service on Tuesday identified 22-year-old Akbarzhon Jalilov as the man suspected of being behind the attack.

"It is probable that he acquired Russian nationality," he said without divulging further details.

Kyrgyzstan is a Central Asian nation of 6 million. It is a close political ally of Russia and hosts a Russian military air base.

Russia has formed a special committee of investigators who will probe the assault as an "act of terror." It said it will be looking into all other possible causes as well.

​International condemnation