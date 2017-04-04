German officials on Tuesday met for the first time since his incarceration a German-Turkish journalist imprisoned in Istanbul.

Turkey detained Die Welt correspondent Deniz Yucel on charges of producing terrorist propaganda and incitement to hatred. The dual national faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

Germany's Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth said Yucel was doing well, but said he had voiced concerns that he was being kept in prison for political purposes and had also made calls for his own release.

Roth told reporters that Yucel had met with German Consul General Georg Birgelen and a consulate attorney at Istanbul's Silivri prison.

Roth thanked Turkey for providing access to Yucel, and said Germany expects to be able to continue to send consular officials to meet with him and is working to have him released.

Turkey emphasises fairness of judicial system

Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag in March accused his German counterpart of meddling in Turkey's judicial system in relation to Yucel's case.