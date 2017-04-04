POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Long after war ends, landmines continue to pose a threat
More that 110 million unexploded landmines still lie buried around the world today, many in places where war ended decades ago.
Long after war ends, landmines continue to pose a threat
Long after war ends, landmines continue to pose a threat / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 4, 2017

International Landmine Awareness Day is commemorated on April 4, to draw attention to global efforts to remove landmines from the many regions in the world where they still pose a danger.

Why are landmines so dangerous?

Cambodian leader Pol Pot – whose Khmer Rouge regime was responsible for the killing of some 1.7 million Cambodians in the 1970s – is believed to have once said, "Landmines are the perfect soldiers. They never sleep. They wait, with limitless patience."

It only takes one landmine in a hundred acres of empty or low-use land area to render the entire vicinity dangerous – effectively displacing the population and creating refugees.

The UN estimates that landmines kill around 5,000 people every year, and injure 15,000 to 20,000. Unsuspecting victims who step on an unexploded mine can easily lose their legs, or be maimed or disfigured by exploding shrapnel.

RECOMMENDED

What's being done about them?

The 1995 Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty was signed by 128 countries that pledged to put an end to the use of mines as a weapon of war due to the liability they pose in times of peace. Since then, "mine action" efforts have successfully cleared minefields in 30 countries.

Landmines are removed using metal detectors, specially-trained rats, dogs, and even by drone. But as these methods often can be too costly for poor, remote communities affected by landmines, some have come up with creative ways to address the problem:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout