The head of Ecuador's National Electoral Council announced on Tuesday that ruling Socialist party candidate Lenin Moreno has won the country's presidential election.

The announcement came after Moreno's conservative challenger Guillermo Lasso refused to recognise the results of Sunday's election, demanding a recount. He also called his supporters to fill the streets to guard against fraud.

Electoral council president Juan Pablo Pozo said, the results are "irreversible," adding there was no indication of fraud.

"Ecuador has chosen freely," he said in a televised speech.