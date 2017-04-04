Uttar Pradesh India's most populous state has a new chief minister. In March, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a landslide victory in the state polls — and then appointed their man to the top job.

But he's no shrinking violet. Yogi Adityanath now has full control of a northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh — or UP as its commonly known, a state with a population of 220 million. If it were a country, it would be the world's fifth-most populous.

Uttar Pradesh is also home to 15 percent of the world's poor.

What makes Adityanath quite so controversial? Here are 12 things to know about him:

1. In 2015, Adityanath said that those citizens who opposed yoga should leave the country and drown themselves. He also shared a platform at a political rally while a colleague and a member of his local party called for Hindus to rape Muslim women after exhuming them from their graves.

2. Religious acceptance has not been a hallmark of his policies: He once said that Mother Teresa was part of a Christianisation conspiracy in northeast India. On another occasion, Adityanath said that if given a chance, he would place the Hindu idol of Ganesh in all mosques. Idols and their worship are forbidden in Islam.

3. He was adopted into power: Born Ajay Singh, he was adopted by Mahant Avaidyanath, chief of the powerful Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur as a teenager. The firebrand cleric derives most of his influence from his polarising rhetoric — as well as the constituency where the Gorakhnath temple is located.

In Uttar Pradesh, a poor and agrarian state, people tend to vote along social and religious lines. The BJP fielded no candidates from the Muslim minority that makes up 19 percent of the population.

4. He has strong views on relationships: After he took the reins of the state government, police deployed "anti-Romeo squads" meant to keep men and women apart in public to protect women from harassment. But they are also seen by some as an extension of Adityanath's battle against what he calls the "love jihad," or the "entrapment" of Hindu women to convert them to Islam.

5. In 2015, he defended the lynching of a Muslim man in Dadri who was accused of possessing and consuming beef. And after Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan claimed that India was getting increasingly intolerant after that lynching and a spate of other attacks by right-wing Hindu groups, Adityanath said there was no difference between the language of Shahrukh Khan and a proscribed terrorist, Hafiz Saeed —and that Khan should leave for Pakistan.

Hafiz Saeed is a Pakistan-based cleric who runs a charity organisation — and is also accused by India of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The allegations have not been substantiated.

6. He promised to reignite a communal fire: Adityanath pledged during his poll speeches that if people voted for BJP then "no power will stop the construction of the Ram temple," over the disputed Babri mosque site in Ayodhya, in northern Uttar Pradesh.