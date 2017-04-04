A suspected Syrian regime chemical attack killed scores of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, a monitoring group, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.

The Union of Medical Care Organizations, a coalition of international aid agencies that funds hospitals in Syria and which is partly based in Paris, put the death toll as high as 100 with another 400 suffering from respiratory problems.

But the head of the health authority in rebel-held Idlib said more than 50 people had been killed and 300 wounded.

The death toll is likely to rise further, according to the Union of Medical Care Organizations, a coalition of international aid agencies that funds hospitals in Syria and which is partly based in Paris.

The attack was carried out at a village of Khan Sheikhoun to the south of Idlib had initially been hit before strikes on the White Helmets emergency services centre in Khan Sheikhoun and the Al-Rahme hospital.

London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the attack was carried out by Syrian regime jets. According to the group, it caused many people to choke, and some had foam coming out of their mouths.

"This morning, at 6:30am, warplanes targeted Khan Sheikhoun with gases, believed to be sarin and chlorine," said Mounzer Khalil, head of Idlib's health authority.

"Most of the hospitals in Idlib province are now overflowing with wounded people," Khalil told a news conference in Idlib.

Warplanes later struck near a medical point where victims of the attack were receiving treatment, the Observatory and civil defence workers said.

Turkish officials said 15 people, mostly women and children, were also brought into Turkey for treatment.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury reports from southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.