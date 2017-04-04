Why is China upset over the visit?

It goes back to 1950 when the Dalai Lama, at the age of 15, assumed powers as the political and spiritual leader of Tibet, an autonomous region of China. He continued negotiations over the future of Tibet with Mao Zedong's communist government until the Chinese troops crushed an attempted uprising in 1959.

Fearing for his life, the Dalai Lama fled to the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. He later settled in the city of Dharamshala and formed a Tibetan government in exile.

For Tibetans, he is a beacon of hope and resistance. He is also their spiritual head, belonging to Gelug ("Yellow Hat") School Of Buddhism, and is believed to be the 14th reincarnation of the original Dalai Lama, a spiritual leader who was born in 1351.

But Beijing continues to see him as an anti-China separatist and says his visit to Arunachal Pradesh "escalates disputes over the border area."

The Dalai Lama, in several interviews in the past, has denied seeking independence from China but has called for "greater autonomy and more respect for Tibet's culture, religion and language."

What is the Arunachal Pradesh dispute all about?

China and India have overlapping claims over the Tawang district, the mountain area that hosted the Dalai Lama after he fled Tibet. Beijing considers it to be part of south Tibet and therefore a part of China. India bases its claim, citing the 1913 Simla Treaty, signed by British and Tibetan representatives, which sets Arunachal Pradesh as part of India.

The treaty was rejected by China, who said the then-Tibetan government was not independent and had an illegal agreement with the British. After the 1962 India-China war, China captured 45 kilometres in Arunachal Pradesh but fearing international pressure, they retreated.

How is this visit being perceived in Beijing?

China has warned India of "deep damage" to bilateral ties over the Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing has emphasised that New Delhi would now have to make "a choice" in the way it deals with the issue of the Dalai Lama.