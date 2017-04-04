Syrian opposition groups vowed on Tuesday to avenge the deaths of dozens of people who were killed in a suspected chemical gas attack.

At least 58 people, including 19 children, were killed early on Tuesday morning after air strikes on a town in northwest Idlib Province, most of which is held by opposition Tahrir al-Sham alliance.

"We call on all the fighters of Sham (Syria) to ignite the fronts," the group said in a statement posted online.

The UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the attack. Britain, France and the United States on Tuesday presented a draft resolution to the council condemning the attack and demanding a full investigation as soon as possible.

The UN Commission of Inquiry for Syria said it had begun investigating the attack, adding that reports of the use of chemical weapons was "extremely concerning."

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), based in The Hague, also said it was "gathering and analysing information from all available sources" about the attack.

The Assad regime denied responsibility for the attack and said it would never use chemical weapons.

US comments

Speaking to Reuters, one Syrian opposition member said the attack was a "direct consequence" of recent US statements saying that it was no longer focused on making Bashar al-Assad leave power.