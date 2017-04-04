International leaders have condemned the alleged chemical attacks which killed at least 58 people, including 11 children in Syria's Idlib province on Tuesday.

Syrian regime jets pounded the town of Khan Shaykhun. Medics attending the victims said they bore the signs of a gas attack.

The war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said those killed had died from suffocation and the effects of a toxic gas.

The weapons used caused many people to choke or faint, and some had foam coming out of their mouths, SOHR said, citing medical sources who described the air strikes as a "toxic gas attack."

Fifteen victims, mostly women and children, were brought to Turkey for treatment.

International condemnation

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey condemns the suspected chemical attack, describing it as a crime against humanity.

He said the attack could derail the process of Syrian peace talks being held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

EU's diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said the regime of Bashar al Assad bears "primary responsibility" for the attack.

"Today the news is awful," Mogherini said in an interview with media organisations in Brussels on the sidelines of a EU-UN conference that was meant to focus on the post-conflict situation in Syria.

French President Francois Hollande accused Assad regime of responsibility for a "massacre".

"Once again the Syrian regime will deny the evidence of its responsibility for this massacre," Hollande said in a statement.

The White House also blamed the attack on the regime, saying the incident was "reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilised world."

"These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the last administration's weakness and irresolution," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a briefing.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also condemned the attack saying those responsible should be "held to account."

Drawing criticism from around the world, #Idlib was also trending globally on social media site, Twitter.

Russia denies involvement