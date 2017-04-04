Blackwater founder Erik Prince met a close aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of an apparent effort to establish a back-channel line of communication between Moscow and Donald Trump's incoming administration, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

Citing US, European and Arab officials, The Washington Post reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arranged a meeting in January in the Seychelles between Prince, who has ties to people close to Trump, and the Russian.

In part the meeting explored whether Russia could be persuaded to curtail its relationship with Iran, including in Syria, a Trump administration objective that would be likely to require major concessions to Moscow on US sanctions.

The full agenda of the meeting remains unclear, the report said.

But it confirmed that the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan and his brother, the UAE's national security adviser, coordinated the meeting with Russian government officials and Prince.

Erik Prince is now the head of the Hong Kong-based company Frontier Services Group. The US businessman has ties to Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon and is the brother of US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.